Thomas College and Educate Maine announce partnership to help Maine's future teachers thrive

20 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Thomas College's Center for Innovation in Education and Educate Maine's Maine Teacher of the Year program announce a new partnership to help Maine's future teachers thrive. This partnership includes an annual day-long teacher-in-resident program for Maine Teacher of Year finalists, participation in Thomas College's Center for Innovation's Summer Institute, a professional development program, and the opportunity to nominate students for Thomas College's Future Teachers Academy , a program for high school students who are aspiring educators.

