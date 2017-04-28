This proposed bill is bad for you, your family, your friends, and your town
This Bill would take away the rights of the people of Maine to determine how they live and what kind of environment they want for raising their children and pets and having them thrive. LD 1505 is an attempt to abolish the right of Maine's towns and municipalities to decide what they wish to do about chemical and synthetic pesticides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar '17
|CMD81
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC