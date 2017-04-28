This proposed bill is bad for you, yo...

This proposed bill is bad for you, your family, your friends, and your town

This Bill would take away the rights of the people of Maine to determine how they live and what kind of environment they want for raising their children and pets and having them thrive. LD 1505 is an attempt to abolish the right of Maine's towns and municipalities to decide what they wish to do about chemical and synthetic pesticides.

