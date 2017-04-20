This 85-year-old 'gave up his life' to move to Maine, where his music remains a treasure
When the Northern Maine Chamber Society Orchestra performs in Houlton on April 29 and Presque Isle on April 30, it will celebrate the talents of a composer who served as its conductor for nearly 20 years. Featured in the society's annual spring concert are compositions by Harrison Roper of Houlton, who led the orchestra from the mid-1980s until several years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar '17
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC