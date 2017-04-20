This 85-year-old 'gave up his life' to move to Maine, where his music remains a treasure

When the Northern Maine Chamber Society Orchestra performs in Houlton on April 29 and Presque Isle on April 30, it will celebrate the talents of a composer who served as its conductor for nearly 20 years. Featured in the society's annual spring concert are compositions by Harrison Roper of Houlton, who led the orchestra from the mid-1980s until several years ago.

