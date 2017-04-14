The forgotten women of Maine have fin...

The forgotten women of Maine have finally found a voice

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Lamoine resident Jude Lamb has launched a performance series highlighting little-known Maine women. Among others, she portrays her great-great-great-great grandmother Eunice Lakeman Hoar, who settled in the Rangeley Lake area in 1817 with her husband and nine children.

