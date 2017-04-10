Superintendent apologizes for fundrai...

Superintendent apologizes for fundraising policy 'ruckus'

13 hrs ago

After several members of the public spoke at a Board of Directors meeting about concerns over a new draft Regional School Unit 3 fundraising policy, Superintendent Paul Austin apologized for his earlier statements that outside groups might not be able to raise funds at the school, and gave an update on the policy's status. The draft fundraising policy, which had a first reading at the Feb. 27 board meeting, would limit student fundraising to student organizations, nonprofit organizations, parent-teacher organizations, and projects that benefit the school or student organizations.

