Superintendent apologizes for fundraising policy 'ruckus'
After several members of the public spoke at a Board of Directors meeting about concerns over a new draft Regional School Unit 3 fundraising policy, Superintendent Paul Austin apologized for his earlier statements that outside groups might not be able to raise funds at the school, and gave an update on the policy's status. The draft fundraising policy, which had a first reading at the Feb. 27 board meeting, would limit student fundraising to student organizations, nonprofit organizations, parent-teacher organizations, and projects that benefit the school or student organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Fri
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC