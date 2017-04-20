Summer Stages Maine: A Sampling of Best Picks
There are plenty of reasons to make Maine your summer destination: the breathtaking coastline, beautiful beaches, pristine trails to hike, waterways to sail, and wildlife to observe. But Maine also has a long history of being home to respected summer theatres, and in recent seasons the wealth of performance offerings has not only increased in number, but also in quality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar '17
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC