Spring book sale set for April 22-23
It's spring and time to get some wonderful books to read while enjoying the warmth of the sun while sitting in a favorite chair near a window or on the back deck! Find these books Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Camden Public Library's April book sale. This sale will have a large selection of hard cover and soft cover trade paperbacks at $2 each on a wide range of topics including the arts, biographies, cooking, fiction, foreign language, gardening, health, history, how to, Maine, marine, nature, religion, science, and sports.
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Sat
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|Heil Hitler
|16
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
