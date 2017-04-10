Spring book sale set for April 22-23

It's spring and time to get some wonderful books to read while enjoying the warmth of the sun while sitting in a favorite chair near a window or on the back deck! Find these books Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Camden Public Library's April book sale. This sale will have a large selection of hard cover and soft cover trade paperbacks at $2 each on a wide range of topics including the arts, biographies, cooking, fiction, foreign language, gardening, health, history, how to, Maine, marine, nature, religion, science, and sports.

