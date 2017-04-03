Seventeen Maine Libraries Awarded Grants from Income Tax Check-off Fund
Funding collected through the voluntary Maine Public Library Fund Income Tax Check-off program was awarded this week to 17 Maine public libraries to help develop innovative library programs and services and support professional development for library staff. The grant projects ranged in size and scope from investments in creative technology such as 3-D printers, robotics equipment and virtual reality stations to the launch of summer reading programs, children's yoga programming and library conference participation for staff.
