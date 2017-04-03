Republicans hope Trump amenable to food stamp restrictions
In this Friday, March 17, 2017 photo a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp recipients to use their EBT cards to shop at a farmer's market in Topsham, Maine. Republican governor Paul LePage and several Republican legislators nationwide say they hope that Republican President Donald Trump will support banning food stamps to purchase junk food like soda.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Sat
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|Heil Hitler
|16
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
