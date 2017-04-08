Proposed closure of coral grounds in Gulf of Maine has lobster industry on edge
Colorful corals and anemones in west Jordan Basin are pictured in this photo taken in the summer of 2014 by coral researchers. Herring swim past Primnoa coral in the Outer Schoodic Ridges area of the Gulf of Maine in the summer of 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|5 hr
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Thu
|longtail
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|Heil Hitler
|16
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC