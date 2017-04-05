President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainers Who Voted for Him
Last month, President Donald Trump unveiled his budget proposal , titled "America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again." Despite its title, the budget's savage cuts to crucial programs would harm many Americans, especially those who voted for President Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Center for American Progress.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|Heil Hitler
|16
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC