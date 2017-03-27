Post-matinee discussion April 9

On Sunday, April 9, Everyman Repertory Theatre will present an after-show talk by Scott Erb, University of Maine at Farmington's Professor of Political Sciences, following the 2 p.m. matinee performance of its production of "Talley's Folly" by Lanford Wilson at the Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St. The play is about Matt Friedman and Sally Talley. Matt is a German Jewish refugee who fled Europe for the United States just before the first World War, after his sister had been tortured to death and his father and mother detained and probably executed, explained Paul Hodgson, Everyman's artistic director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.