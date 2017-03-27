Post-matinee discussion April 9
On Sunday, April 9, Everyman Repertory Theatre will present an after-show talk by Scott Erb, University of Maine at Farmington's Professor of Political Sciences, following the 2 p.m. matinee performance of its production of "Talley's Folly" by Lanford Wilson at the Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St. The play is about Matt Friedman and Sally Talley. Matt is a German Jewish refugee who fled Europe for the United States just before the first World War, after his sister had been tortured to death and his father and mother detained and probably executed, explained Paul Hodgson, Everyman's artistic director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|13 hr
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC