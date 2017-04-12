Phish Rocker Beats the Drum for Maine...

Phish Rocker Beats the Drum for Maine Politics

A tiny seaside community in Maine could soon be under the influence of a world-famous rock 'n roll drummer. Jon Fishman, the percussion-pounding star of the band Phish, says he's running the job of selectman in the town of Lincolnville.

