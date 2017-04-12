Phish Rocker Beats the Drum for Maine Politics
A tiny seaside community in Maine could soon be under the influence of a world-famous rock 'n roll drummer. Jon Fishman, the percussion-pounding star of the band Phish, says he's running the job of selectman in the town of Lincolnville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Tue
|mainer
|17
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Crusing
|5
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC