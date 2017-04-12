PBS documentary to explore Maine State Prison's recent efforts at reform

Filmmaker Dan Edge has spent the better part of three years in prison, but he's never been convicted of a crime. Since 2014, Edge, with his filmmaking partner Lauren Mucciolo, has been embedded in three- to four-week stints in the Maine State Prison in Warren, documenting the lives of the inmates kept in solitary confinement and the prison's efforts to dramatically reduce its use.

