Opening: Maine-Aomori Printmaking Society

Join us on Thursday, May 11 from 5:30 until 7:00 pm for a free opening reception to celebrate the Stonewall Gallery's newest show featuring prints by artists from Maine and Aomori, Japan. This traveling exhibition is part of MAPS , organized by Friends of Aomori as a cultural exchange program, sharing art and artists between the sister states of Maine and Aomori.

