No word on psychiatric home; patients...

No word on psychiatric home; patients on 'pins and needles'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

It's been more than three months since Maine Gov. Paul LePage said his administration would move forward with building a new state psychiatric facility without legislative approval, but mental health advocates are still waiting for the Republican governor to move forward. The secure residence would house people who've been through the judicial system but courts have ruled aren't responsible for crimes because of mental illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13) Fri Adam Perry 12
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Thu Raw 18
News Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days Apr 8 longtail 1
News President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer... Apr 6 longtail 1
News Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e... Apr 1 Bob 1
Where can I live in my RV all year? Mar 27 CMD81 1
Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St... Mar 16 Patriot 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,675 • Total comments across all topics: 280,312,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC