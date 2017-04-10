No word on psychiatric home; patients on 'pins and needles'
It's been more than three months since Maine Gov. Paul LePage said his administration would move forward with building a new state psychiatric facility without legislative approval, but mental health advocates are still waiting for the Republican governor to move forward. The secure residence would house people who've been through the judicial system but courts have ruled aren't responsible for crimes because of mental illness.
