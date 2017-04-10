New Mainers fear for family abroad as...

New Mainers fear for family abroad as famine grips African countries

Read more: Bangor Daily News

As famine again tightens its grip in several war-torn African nations, members of Maine's Somali community last week filled the basement of the Portland Public Library to ask one of the top U.S diplomats to the region how American policy toward their homeland might change. Somali community leaders had prepared a wide-ranging list of questions for Stephen Schwartz covering U.S. military actions in Somalia, alleged corruption among aid organizations, banks blocking cash transfers to the country, the deportation of Somali nationals and President Trump's policies, but they only had time to ask the ambassador a few of them.

Chicago, IL

