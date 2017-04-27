New info about Maine casino campaign's financing triggers ethics concerns

In an apparent violation of Maine law, a web of domestic and offshore companies linked to a controversial developer has funded a $4.2 million bid fronted by his sister since 2015 to get Maine voters to approve a York County casino. That revelation was buried in several documents filed with the Maine Ethics Commission during the past week, shedding more light on the convoluted financial dealings of Shawn Scott , a U.S. Virgin Islands developer whose fellow investors would be the only beneficiaries of a license under the casino question going to voters in November .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.