New info about Maine casino campaign's financing triggers ethics concerns
In an apparent violation of Maine law, a web of domestic and offshore companies linked to a controversial developer has funded a $4.2 million bid fronted by his sister since 2015 to get Maine voters to approve a York County casino. That revelation was buried in several documents filed with the Maine Ethics Commission during the past week, shedding more light on the convoluted financial dealings of Shawn Scott , a U.S. Virgin Islands developer whose fellow investors would be the only beneficiaries of a license under the casino question going to voters in November .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar '17
|CMD81
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC