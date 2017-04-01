New federal produce safety rules focus of public talk
With new federal produce safety guidelines slated to go into effect as soon as 2018 for some of the state's largest farms, there are questions among Maine's food growers about how and if these regulations will impact their farms. Clearing up some of the confusion surrounding the Food Safety Modernization Act is the aim of an informational program being held Thursday night in Waldoboro.
