Millennials can motivate, but can we take action after Magnetize Maine?
The packed room at Bangor's Hilton Garden Inn last Friday proved that people of all ages care about the vitality of our state. Speakers were engaging and funny, discussions at round tables between friends and strangers were thought-provoking and there was delicious food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Heil Hitler
|16
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC