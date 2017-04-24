Midcoast reps split on Maine time zone change
Local state representatives were divided Thursday on whether Maine should leave the eastern time zone and join Atlantic Canada in its time zone. The bill -- LD 203 -- originally would have sought approval from the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to place Maine in the Atlantic Standard Time Zone.
