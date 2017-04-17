Medical Marijuana laws top agenda for 2nd 'Truth Summit'

The second annual "Truth Summit on Medical Marijuana in Maine" will be held Saturday, April 29, 1 to 5 p.m., at American Legion Post 43, 143 Church St. A concert will follow at 7 p.m. All Mainers are welcome, especially veterans and members of law enforcement, according to a press release from the event organizers, MM Patients & Caregivers in Knox and Waldo counties.

