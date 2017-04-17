Medical Marijuana laws top agenda for...

Medical Marijuana laws top agenda for 2nd 'Truth Summit'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Harbor Times Soup

The second annual "Truth Summit on Medical Marijuana in Maine" will be held Saturday, April 29, 1 to 5 p.m., at American Legion Post 43, 143 Church St. A concert will follow at 7 p.m. All Mainers are welcome, especially veterans and members of law enforcement, according to a press release from the event organizers, MM Patients & Caregivers in Knox and Waldo counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13) Apr 14 Adam Perry 12
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Apr 13 Raw 18
News Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days Apr 8 longtail 1
News President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer... Apr 6 longtail 1
News Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e... Apr 1 Bob 1
Where can I live in my RV all year? Mar 27 CMD81 1
Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St... Mar '17 Patriot 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,289 • Total comments across all topics: 280,365,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC