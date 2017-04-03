Maximizing Federal Resources to Suppo...

Maximizing Federal Resources to Support Critical Programs in Maine

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families block grant funds now available to support youth leadership development programs, after-school programming, child welfare, early intervention services and many more programs designed to support our youth and families on a pathway to prosperity. AUGUSTA – Through effective welfare policy and sound fiscal management, including time limits on the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services has prioritized spending of the federal block grant to better support our youth and promote a more successful pathway to independence.

