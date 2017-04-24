Manning's - Conversations' continues
"Conversations On A Process, Continued," an exhibit of intimate landscape paintings and collages by Appleton artist Erika Manning, will be on display at the Center for Health and Healing, 17 Masonic St., through Labor Day. An opening of the exhibit will coincide with the First Friday Art Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. May 5. The work exhibited is from a two-year creative process that started with the move into Manning's home studio.
