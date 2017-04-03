Major retrospective opens Wyeth Center season

On Saturday, April 15, the downtown Farnsworth Art Museum will open the second set of five exhibitions marking the centennial of Andrew Wyeth's birth, as well as the doors of the seasonal Wyeth Center on Union Street. "Andrew Wyeth: Maine Watercolors, 1938-2008" is a major retrospective exhibition featuring many of Wyeth's most important Maine watercolors; and "The Olson House: Photographers' Muse" features photographs of the house made famous by Wyeth's iconic painting "Christina's World."

