Maine's wells could be polluted with arsenic, lead
The water that flows out of your faucet may taste good, smell good and look good - but there's a chance it could make you sick. That was the message from some scientists who shared their ongoing research last week at the Maine Sustainability & Water Conference, held each year by the Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Heil Hitler
|16
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC