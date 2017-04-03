Maine's Salter Brook Trout talk April 10
George's River Trout Unlimited welcomes Jeff Reardon Monday, April 10 in Rockport for a presentation on Trout Unlimited's work on Salter Brook Trout in Maine, including highlights of a current project in Lincolnville and upcoming conservation work in Freeport. Reardon will also give an update on Trout Unlimited's conservation priorities in the Maine Legislature this year.
