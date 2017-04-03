Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air...

Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days

2 hrs ago

Air pollution remains a major threat to our health, according to a new report from Environment Maine Research & Policy Center, Our Health at Risk: Why Are Millions of Americans Still Breathing Unhealthy Air? In 2015, people here in Portland experienced 61 unhealthy air pollution days, increasing the risk of premature death, asthma attacks and other adverse health impacts. "Burning dirty fuels like coal, oil and gas threatens our health," said Spencer Thibodeau, Portland City Councilor and chair of the Sustainability Committee.

