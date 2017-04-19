Maine's Franco voters still hold great sway, and they are increasingly up for grabs
Bonjour d'Augusta, where it's Franco-American Day at the Maine State House, which will fill for bilingual legislative sessions, inductions into the Maine Franco-American Hall of Fame with musical performances in the hallways and tourtiA re in the cafe. The event is a nod to the broad demographic comprising nearly a quarter of Maine's population, making them our largest ethnic group, according to But they have an outsized influence on Maine politics, particularly centered on Lewiston and the St. John Valley.
