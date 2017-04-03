Maine's eight newest troopers received their badges April 7 in...
Maine's eight newest troopers received their badges April 7 in ceremonies at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. The new troopers completed 10 weeks of specialized State Police training, which is in addition to the 18 weeks of training required for all Maine police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Thu
|longtail
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|Heil Hitler
|16
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC