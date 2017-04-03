Maine's eight newest troopers receive...

Maine's eight newest troopers received their badges April 7 in ceremonies at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. The new troopers completed 10 weeks of specialized State Police training, which is in addition to the 18 weeks of training required for all Maine police officers.

