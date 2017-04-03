Maine's congressional delegation rall...

Maine's congressional delegation rallies behind Trump on Syria attack

Maine's congressional delegation rallied around President Donald Trump's cruise missile strike against a Syrian air base in the wake a nerve gas attack by Bashar al-Assad's government that violated international law and killed scores of innocents. Republican Susan Collins, the state's senior U.S. senator, called the country's first targeting of a Syrian government military base "an appropriate response to the horrific chemical attacks" carried out by Assad.

