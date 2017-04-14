Maine's addiction task force needs to act fast, emphasize treatment
Maine doesn't need another task force to study the addiction crisis facing the state and claiming more than one life a day. Earlier this year, when lawmakers voted unanimously to form the Task Force to Address the Opioid Crisis in the State, we argued it was unnecessary .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|4 hr
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|18 hr
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC