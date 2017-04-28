Mainers top unique online shopping searches include mason jars, snowmobiles, marijuana seeds
Blogs like to mine Google's data for fun state-by-state info, but perhaps none have offered such a succinct glimpse into the culture of states like Estately's map of "the products each state Googles more frequently than other states when shopping online." Our most viewed product is chicken coops, while marijuana seeds, canoes, cat food, Mason jars and snowmobiles round out the rest of our unique searches.
