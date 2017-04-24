Maine tumbling coach charged with sex...

Maine tumbling coach charged with sexually abusing girl

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Father walks in on his daughter's tumbling coach, 43, 'sexually abusing the 14-year-old girl inside a dark gym' Link was arrested in Westbook Saturday after victim's father allegedly caught the pair in the act inside darkened gym Victim told police she and Link had oral sex and intercourse together, but he claimed he was just changing clothes next to the girl Caught with his pants down: Tumbling coach Jeremy Link, 43, of Maine, has been charged with sexual abuse of his 14-year-old gymnastics student after her father allegedly walked in on the pair, with the man standing with his pants around his ankles A tumbling coach from Maine has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor after police say the victim's father caught the man in the act with his 14-year-old daughter inside a darkened gym.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Apr 24 Snowman 2
The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13) Apr 14 Adam Perry 12
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Apr 13 Raw 18
News Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days Apr 8 longtail 1
News President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer... Apr 6 longtail 1
News Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e... Apr 1 Bob 1
Where can I live in my RV all year? Mar 27 CMD81 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,468 • Total comments across all topics: 280,588,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC