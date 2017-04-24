Maine tumbling coach charged with sexually abusing girl
Father walks in on his daughter's tumbling coach, 43, 'sexually abusing the 14-year-old girl inside a dark gym' Link was arrested in Westbook Saturday after victim's father allegedly caught the pair in the act inside darkened gym Victim told police she and Link had oral sex and intercourse together, but he claimed he was just changing clothes next to the girl Caught with his pants down: Tumbling coach Jeremy Link, 43, of Maine, has been charged with sexual abuse of his 14-year-old gymnastics student after her father allegedly walked in on the pair, with the man standing with his pants around his ankles A tumbling coach from Maine has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor after police say the victim's father caught the man in the act with his 14-year-old daughter inside a darkened gym.
