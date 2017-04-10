Maine treasurer warns consumers of suspicious, unofficial unclaimed property Websites or notices
New scams, promising to return unclaimed property for a fee, are targeting Maine residents through unofficial websites and notices in the mail. State Treasurer Terry Hayes is warning residents to be wary of these websites and to be cautious of mailings or emails stating that you have unclaimed property with the State of Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
