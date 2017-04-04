Maine site chosen as US headquarters of Finnish amphibious aircraft manufacturer
Brunswick Landing will become the U.S. headquarters and production base for a new class of high-performance amphibious aircraft, the manufacturer Atol Avion announced Tuesday. The Atol 650 is a high-performance, amphibious "light sport aircraft," according to a release from Atol USA Inc., a joint venture of Atol Avion in Finland and a "U.S.-based investor group."
