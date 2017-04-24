Maine Short Film Fest wraps tour
The Maine Short Film Festival 2017 tour, which opened in December at Rockland's Strand Theatre, is making its final stops in May. Several of the films, selected from more than 50 submissions, are by filmmakers from, or are set in, Midcoast Maine. Steve Stone's "Bringing Boats to Life" documents the rebuild of the Fife schooner Adventuress by Rockport Marine.
