Maine Republicans' health care failure should serve as a warning for Trump

At a press conference yesterday, President Donald Trump declared that his plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act "gets better and better and better, and it has gotten really, really good," saying he expects a vote on the legislation next week. The details of the modified plan are still a mystery , but it seems to rely heavily on eliminating consumer protections, allowing insurers to avoid covering certain health care services, and allowing them to charge higher premiums to certain populations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.