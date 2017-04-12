Maine plane ends up nose-down after e...

Maine plane ends up nose-down after emergency landing on highway

13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A small plane made an emergency landing against traffic on an interstate Tuesday, struck a guardrail and came to rest nose-down, police said. One vehicle had to serve to avoid the plane, but no motorists were injured, and the two people aboard the plane suffered only minor injuries.

