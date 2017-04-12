Maine plane ends up nose-down after emergency landing on highway
A small plane made an emergency landing against traffic on an interstate Tuesday, struck a guardrail and came to rest nose-down, police said. One vehicle had to serve to avoid the plane, but no motorists were injured, and the two people aboard the plane suffered only minor injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Tue
|mainer
|17
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Crusing
|5
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC