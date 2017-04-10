Maine Photography Show 2017
After a night-before artists reception and award ceremony, the 12th annual Maine Photography Show opened to the public April 8 at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation's gallery, 1 Townsend Ave. Selected photos from the more than 800 submitted will be exhibited at the BRAF gallery through May 5. This year's juror, fine art landscape photographer Marc Muench, selected images for exhibition from the work of more than 300 photographers from across the state. Midcoast entries came from Appleton, Belfast, Brooks, Camden, Friendship, Islesboro, Lincolnville, Monhegan, Monroe, Owls Head, Port Clyde, Rockland, Rockport, Searsmont, South Thomaston, Tenants Harbor, Vinalhaven, Waldoboro and Warren.
