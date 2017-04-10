Maine moves closer to shielding electricity customers from sticker shock
The Maine House and Senate will soon vote whether to enact new consumer protections for Maine electricity customers, in response to a Bangor Daily News investigation that found residential customers have paid millions more than they needed to. The Legislature's energy committee has recommended passage of a bill changing requirements around re-enrolling customers and termination fees.
