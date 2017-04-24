Maine Mayhem Film Festival to showcase SMCC student films
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine-Six films produced by Southern Maine Community College students will be featured in the seventh annual Maine Mayhem Film Festival. The festival each year showcases the work of senior students who have been working on films this semester as capstone projects in a filmmaking class offered through the college's Communications & New Media Studies program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar '17
|CMD81
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC