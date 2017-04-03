Maine Masque to present "Almost, Maine"

Thursday, April 6, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The University of Maine's dramatic club, Maine Masque, will present four performances of "Almost, Maine" on the Hauck stage, April 6-9. "Almost, Maine" was written by John Cariani, a native of Presque Isle, and premiered at the Portland Stage Company in 2004.

