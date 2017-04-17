Maine man released after serving 25 years in prison. The only eyewitness to implicate him was blind.

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Anthony Sanborn Jr. was released on bail this week after serving 25 years in prison for a murder committed while he was a teenager - likely by someone else. From the Bangor Daily News : On Thursday, Hope Cady told the court that, contrary to her original testimony, she did not witness the killing of 16-year old Jessica Briggs, that she had been forced into testifying by Portland police detectives and a state prosecutor, and that Sanborn deserves to go free.

