Maine in NY: Marsden Hartley landscapes at Met Breuer
And for travelers who want to see the places depicted in the paintings, there's a companion itinerary for visiting Maine. The exhibition at The Met Breuer museum includes 90 paintings and sketches, among them Hartley's depictions of Mount Katahdin, the coast, the woods and other Maine landscapes.
