Maine hammered by artificially high energy costs
According to the governor, Maine's electricity prices are among the highest in the nation, ranking 11 in states with the highest rates. LePage said, "When you see your electricity bill, you should know that rates are artificially high."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Thu
|longtail
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|Heil Hitler
|16
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC