Maine Fare reboot to include animal butchery, cider-making workshops

14 hrs ago

A year after the popular Maine Fare festival was put on ice, it's being revived and rebooted by its organizers at the Maine Farmland Trust. This year, instead of a weekend festival on the Belfast waterfront to learn about farming, fishery and local food, the event will be a series of hands-on field trips and workshops held throughout the month of June.

