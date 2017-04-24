Maine district selects program to better analyze student data
Regional School Unit 10 expanded its partnership with PowerSchool to centralize instruction, learning, assessment, and analytics. The Unified Classroom simplifies classroom management by eliminating the need for teachers and school administrators to manage student data in several different software solutions.
