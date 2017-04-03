Maine Connections Academy to Host Information Session In Presque Isle for Prospective Families

Presque Isle, ME- Maine Connections Academy , Maine's first tuition-free, virtual public charter school for grades 7-12, is currently accepting applications for the 2017-18 school year, and will be holding a series of information sessions throughout the state for prospective students and families. An upcoming session will be held at the Hampton Inn Presque Isle at 768 Main Street, Presque Isle, ME 04769 on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. Through this information session, interested families will have the opportunity to meet with MCA faculty members or representatives, connect with local families, explore the program and curriculum, and ask questions about the enrollment process while enjoying light refreshments.

