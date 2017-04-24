Maine Composts Week includes sharing nourishment with people who are food insecure
The statewide event will promote reducing the amount of unused food, sharing unserved food with people who are food insecure, and diverting unused food to composting and anaerobic digestion facilities to minimize the amount of food being disposed. Scheduled activities include documentary screenings, composting open houses and children's book readings at libraries.
